Delta 9 “Joints for Jabs” Vaccine Reward Program

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce its vaccination reward program called the Delta 9 "Joints for Jabs" program to encourage Manitobans to become fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We want to encourage all Manitobans to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help ensure that we can all get back to doing the things we love with our friends and family,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “Our hope is that the “Joints for Jabs” program will contribute to achieve this objective.”

As a Winnipeg based company that employs hundreds of Manitobans across the province the Company’s objective is to help contribute to the re-opening of our local communities and economy in any way possible and support the Provincial Government’s “4-3-2-One Great Summer Re-Opening Path” program.

The Delta 9 “Joints for Jabs” is a tiered program with prize draws to be held on a monthly basis and will include:

Three Grand Prize Draws for a One Year Supply of Cannabis ($100 per month for 12 months – equivalent to approximately 28 grams per month).

($100 per month for 12 months – equivalent to approximately 28 grams per month). 20 Free Joints Each Month at Every Delta 9 Cannabis Store Location in MB

Delta 9 Branded Apparel Giveaways



The Delta 9 Joints for Jabs program will run from June 21 – Sept. 30, 2021. No purchase is necessary to enter the draw. Participants must show proof of being double vaccinated. Winners will be drawn on July 31, August 31, and September 30. Delta 9 store staff will verify eligibility by checking an individual's immunization record, either printed or on-line. The individual must provide their name and email address to enter.

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The Company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DLTNF”. For more information, please visit www.invest.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company’s “Joints for Jabs” program. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 31, 2021 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.