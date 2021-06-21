checkAd

CN to Invest $445 Million in Alberta to Ensure the Fluidity and Safety of its Network While Minimizing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

The Company is increasingly optimistic about the economic recovery and these investments will help meet the demand and future needs of customers

MONTREAL, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX : CNR) (NYSE : CNI) announces plans to invest approximately C$445 million in Alberta in 2021 as part of CN’s C$3 billion capital investment plan across its network. In Alberta, CN’s investment will focus on technology, capacity, and infrastructure maintenance to enhance safety and the fluidity of its network.

“Our consistent and proactive infrastructure investment strategy and the essential work of our employees and supply chain partners are what enable CN to keep the economy moving safely and smoothly year after year. Safety is a core value at CN and we will continue to invest in our track and in technology to support our overall network capacity and provide our customers with safe and reliable service. As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunity to do even more for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders through our end-to-end, pro-competitive combination with Kansas City Southern, which will connect North America and build the premier railway for the 21st Century.”

- James Thompson, Vice-President, Western Region at CN

“Our government salutes CN for its commitment to rail safety and the fluidity of its network while minimizing pollution. We will continue to support green projects that keep Canadians safe, stimulate the economy, and ensure that our rail network remains one of the most efficient and secure rail transportation systems in the world. This announcement will help create good middle-class jobs and help move goods efficiently to market, and people to their destinations.”

- The Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Government of Canada

“Alberta has the best rail infrastructure in Canada and this investment by CN will ensure that we continue to be at the forefront of transporting goods to markets across the continent. Their investment is a strong vote of confidence in the future of Alberta’s economy.” 

- Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation, Government of Alberta

Maintenance program highlights include:

  • Replacing 64 miles of rail;
  • Installing approximately 182,000 new railroad ties;
  • Rebuilding 38 road crossing surfaces; and
  • Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure

Alberta in numbers:

