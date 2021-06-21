Industry Leaders Join 23andMe Board of Directors

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading consumer genetics and research company, announced today that, following the June 16 closing of the previously announced business combination between 23andMe, Inc. and VG Acquisition Corp. (“VGAC”), Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, the president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine, became a member of its board of directors, joining Peter Taylor, president of the ECMC Foundation, along with Evan Lovell, Chief Investment Officer of the Virgin Group, and the five board members of 23andMe, Inc.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice and Peter Taylor to our board of directors,” said Anne Wojcicki, CEO, and Co-Founder of 23andMe. “Valerie and Peter are both strong, impactful leaders who bring diverse perspectives. They will be invaluable as we scale the company to truly transform the continuum of healthcare.”

Dr. Montgomery Rice serves as both president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine. She is the first woman in the school's history to assume that leadership role. An infertility specialist and researcher, she has held faculty positions and leadership roles at various health centers, including academic health centers, throughout her career. Most notably, she was the founding director of the Center for Women's Health Research at Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s first research centers devoted to studying diseases that disproportionately impact women of color. Advancing equity in healthcare, access to care, and improving diversity among physicians and scientists’ ranks have always been among Dr. Montgomery Rice's top priorities.

“23andMe is at the forefront of applying human genetics to improve and accelerate the lengthy drug discovery and development process,” said Morehouse School of Medicine president and dean Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD. “The company has tremendous potential to truly deliver more personalized, efficient, and novel therapeutics. I look forward to leveraging my expertise across both academic and medical fields, as well as advancing the company’s goal of diversifying its database to ensure all populations can benefit from future genetic insights.”