checkAd

AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

AmmPower is now positioned to provide on-site production of green hydrogen from ammonia through its novel process.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased …

AmmPower is now positioned to provide on-site production of green hydrogen from ammonia through its novel process.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to acquire (the "Acquisition"), on the terms and conditions set forth in the Definitive Agreement, all of the outstanding share capital of Hydrogen One Technologies Inc. ("Hydro One") which is developing technologies that allow the conversion from green ammonia to green hydrogen, in exchange for 7,000,000 common shares of AmmPower (the "Consideration Shares").

Hydro One is working to develop ammonia cracking units that provide useable hydrogen onsite on a modular scale. The team is working to develop new and innovative methods that reduce the cost and in-efficiencies that are present in current outdated catalytic cracking units. The research is focused on reducing contaminants and high costs with outdated ammonia cracking units. Each ammonia cracking unit will be designed to scale from small to large scale deployments.

The hydrogen market is projected to reach approximately US $200 billion by 2030[1] with growth seen in many markets including industrial transportation, energy, passenger cars, buses, and other uses. Large scale hydrogen is growing with over 30 global gigawatt class hydrogen projects which use ammonia as the main hydrogen carrier[2].

Gary Benninger, AmmPower Chief Executive Officer states, "Through this acquisition, AmmPower will be flexible in its business model as we will be able to provide customers with ammonia or hydrogen on demand. The hydrogen market is growing, and we can now target both markets with our products, which are flexible and scalable. Once both technologies are integrated, we will have a key competitive advantage over our peers."

The Closing of the acquisition of Hydro One is subject to a number of conditions including the satisfactory completion of due diligence, receipt of all required regulatory and third-party consents and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Gary Benninger
Chief Executive Officer

About AmmPower
AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario. In addition, together with its partner, ORF Technologies Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost effective green, turquoise, and blue ammonia.

Investor Relations
604-398-3379
invest@ammpower.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the contemplated completion of the Acquisition, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, nor that the Acquisition will be completed as contemplated, or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release

SOURCE: AmmPower Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652431/AmmPower-Corp-Enters-into-Definitive ...

AmmPower Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One AmmPower is now positioned to provide on-site production of green hydrogen from ammonia through its novel process.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower"), is pleased …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation
Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua
Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and Venture Liquidity Providers for ...
nDivision Appoints Susan K. Conner as New Independent Director - Conner to Chair Board's Audit ...
Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants
Legend Power Systems Inc. Warrants To Commence Trading June 22, 2021
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:03 Uhr
AmmPower Corp. unterzeichnet endgültiges Abkommen hinsichtlich Übernahme von Hydrogen One
11.06.21
DGAP-News: AmmPower Corp. meldet globale Marine-Initiative und Aufnahme von John Tercek, Veteran der maritimen Infrastruktur, in sein Board of Advisors (deutsch)
10.06.21
AmmPower Corp. meldet globale Marine-Initiative und Aufnahme von John Tercek, Veteran der maritimen Infrastruktur, in sein Board of Advisors
10.06.21
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime Infrastructure Veteran to its Board of Advisors
09.06.21
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & Alternative Energy Divisions
07.06.21
DGAP-News: AmmPower Corp. benennt ehemaligen kanadischen Representative der International Maritime Organization, Pierre Marin, ins Advisory Board (deutsch)
07.06.21
AmmPower Corp. benennt ehemaligen kanadischen Representative der International Maritime Organization, Pierre Marin, ins Advisory Board
07.06.21
AmmPower Corp. Appoints Former Canadian Representative of International Maritime Organization, Pierre Marin to Advisory Board
03.06.21
DGAP-News: AmmPower Corp. legt den Grundstein für die künftige und potenzielle Produktion modularer grüner Ammoniakeinheiten. (deutsch)
02.06.21
AmmPower Corp. legt den Baustein für künftige potenzielle Produktion modularer grüner Ammoniakeinheiten