Green Stream Holdings Takes Manhattan as Equity Partner with Intelligent Operational Technology Firm Vitralogy
SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink:GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, announces today that it has become an equity and strategic partner with leading Operational Technology firm Vitralogy (www.vitralogy.com), which specializes in intelligent automation, unique decision logic, and predictive analytics to bring key operations onto a robust, centralized platform allowing project management teams to organize, execute, and monitor their Compliance and Operational activities to a degree of efficiency not previously possible maximizing bandwidth and overall industry opportunities alongside significant financial savings for its clients.
Vitralogy will work directly with Green Stream Holdings to access its client base toward opportunities to bring renewable energy infrastructure to Healthcare properties, Residential and Commercial real estate, Universities, Data Centers, and other functional real estate.
Vitralogy boasts an impressive client list nationwide with a specific focus in and around metropolitan NYC/Manhattan including Allied Partners, Boston Properties, Cactus Holdings, CBRE, Johns Hopkins University (Homewood Campus), New York Hilton Downtown, St. Johns University, Rolex Realty Co Inc., Rudin Management Company, Fox Television Center, The Blackstone Group, Inc., Verizon, and WeWork to name just a handful of an otherwise extensive client list which Green Stream Holdings will have access to toward strategic partnerships, leaseback utility programs, photovoltaic rooftops, solar.
