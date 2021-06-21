Alkame Holdings Inc. Begins Shipping PPE to Aladyn

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that it has received its first purchase order for a truckload of Alkame branded premium hand sanitizer and is now shipping its finished …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that it has received its first purchase order for a truckload of Alkame branded premium hand sanitizer and is now shipping its finished …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that it has received its first purchase order for a truckload of Alkame branded premium hand sanitizer and is now shipping its finished product to Aladyn Protection Services LLC. "This is a great opportunity for us to continue what originally started as a helping hand to the State of Oregon", stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle. "We very much look forward to ramping this up."