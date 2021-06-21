DGAP-Ad-hoc: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Metalcorp Group announces that the order book is fully covered and fixes interest rate for new EUR 250 million secured corporate bond 2021/2026 at 8.5% p.a. (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3)



Metalcorp Group announces that the order book is fully covered and fixes interest rate for new EUR 250 million secured bond 2021/2026 at 8.5% p.a. (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3)



Luxembourg, 21 June 2021 - The Board of Directors of Metalcorp Group S.A. has resolved today to fix the interest rate for the new EUR 250 million senior secured notes 2021/2026 (the "notes 2021/2026") at 8.5% p.a. following the book building process. At this coupon, the order book is fully covered. Additionally, the issuer's call option will be changed, and will be exercisable after two years.



Since the exchange period under the public exchange offer to the existing holders of the 7.00% notes 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) expired on 18 June 2021, holders of these notes will be granted an additional exchange period until Wednesday, 23 June 2021 (24:00 CEST) to exchange their notes at these improved conditions. The public subscription offer in Germany and Luxembourg via the subscription functionality "Direct Place" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the trading system XETRA, as well as the private placement to qualified investors in Europe, which were supposed to close on 23 June 2021 (12:00 CEST), will be prolonged by one day until Thursday, 24 June 2021 (12:00 CEST).



For further information:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

+49 89 8896906-25

metalcorp@better-orange.de



Anouar Belli

Metalcorp Group S.A.

+352 2799 0145 55

