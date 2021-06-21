checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Metalcorp Group announces that the order book is fully covered and fixes interest rate for new EUR 250 million secured corporate bond 2021/2026 at 8.5% p.a. (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Metalcorp Group announces that the order book is fully covered and fixes interest rate for new EUR 250 million secured corporate bond 2021/2026 at 8.5% p.a. (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3)

21-Jun-2021 / 14:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Metalcorp Group announces that the order book is fully covered and fixes interest rate for new EUR 250 million secured bond 2021/2026 at 8.5% p.a. (ISIN: DE000A3KRAP3)

Luxembourg, 21 June 2021 - The Board of Directors of Metalcorp Group S.A. has resolved today to fix the interest rate for the new EUR 250 million senior secured notes 2021/2026 (the "notes 2021/2026") at 8.5% p.a. following the book building process. At this coupon, the order book is fully covered. Additionally, the issuer's call option will be changed, and will be exercisable after two years.

Since the exchange period under the public exchange offer to the existing holders of the 7.00% notes 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) expired on 18 June 2021, holders of these notes will be granted an additional exchange period until Wednesday, 23 June 2021 (24:00 CEST) to exchange their notes at these improved conditions. The public subscription offer in Germany and Luxembourg via the subscription functionality "Direct Place" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the trading system XETRA, as well as the private placement to qualified investors in Europe, which were supposed to close on 23 June 2021 (12:00 CEST), will be prolonged by one day until Thursday, 24 June 2021 (12:00 CEST).

Important notice:
This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. The securities, which are the subject of this publication, are offered by the issuer exclusively in the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg by way of a public offer. Outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, no public offer is being made.

The securities will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This publication does not constitute a prospectus. The investment decision of interested investors with respect to the securities referred to in this publication should be made solely on the basis of the securities prospectus and the terms and conditions of the bonds prepared by the issuer in connection with the public offering of these securities, which will be available on the issuer's website at www.metalcorpgroup.com/bond.

For further information:
Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung
Better Orange IR & HV AG
+49 89 8896906-25
metalcorp@better-orange.de

Anouar Belli
Metalcorp Group S.A.
+352 2799 0145 55
abelli@metalcorpgroup.com

21-Jun-2021 / 14:25 CET/CEST

