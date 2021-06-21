Bloomin’ Brands Promotes Mark Graff to Executive Leadership Team

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLMN) today announced the promotion of Mark Graff to Senior Vice President of Business Development and Financial Planning for Bloomin’ Brands. Graff will lead the company’s business development team, including asset and franchise development, in addition to his existing financial planning responsibilities. He will also join the Executive Leadership Team.

Graff has held various finance and investor relations roles with Bloomin’ Brands during his nine years with the company. Previously, Graff held positions with Deloitte Consulting and Raymond James & Associates.