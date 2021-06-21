checkAd

Portfolio and NAV Update

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK VERSION OF MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, WHICH IS PART OF UK LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) is pleased to report that two companies within its portfolio are undergoing external fundraising processes and an additional portfolio company is in the process of an exit.

The Manager’s current view of the effect of these events on the valuations, as at today’s date, is an uplift of 1.23 pence per share (5.67%) to the most recently announced net asset value (“NAV”) of 21.70 pence per share (being the 31 March 2021 NAV adjusted for the dividend paid on 30 April 2021).

A further update will be made in due course, if required, otherwise further information will be included in the Half-yearly Financial Report to 30 June 2021, at which point the entire portfolio will have been revalued to take account of recent events. This is expected to be published in September 2021.

For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Telephone: 020 7601 1850

21 June 2021





