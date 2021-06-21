Ayr Wellness Opens Third Pennsylvania Dispensary in Gibsonia

The Ayr Wellness dispensary is the third in the state opened by CannTech PA, LLC, a wholly-owned Ayr subsidiary. The strategic location, just off Route 8 at 112 Northtowne Square, Gibsonia, PA 15044, will see over 33,000 cars drive by per day. The 8,000 sq. ft. facility has 45 parking spaces and is designed to fit up to 30 point-of-sale stations. The dispensary will employ ~20 people from the local community and is located in the building that once housed King’s Restaurant, an iconic family staple that has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ayr Wellness will be the first dispensary located in Gibsonia and the surrounding area. It will feature curbside pickup and on-line reservations, a diverse product selection and will be open seven days a week.

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTC: AYRWF) (“Ayr” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, announced today the opening of the third Ayr medical dispensary in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, located in Gibsonia, a suburb of Pittsburgh.

Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr, said, “We’re excited to introduce our high-quality product offerings, headlined by our recently launched Revel premium flower, to the underserved medical patients of Gibsonia and the broader northern Pittsburgh suburbs.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames. However, there can be no assurance that we will complete the pending acquisitions in New Jersey or enter into agreements with respect to other acquisitions, or that they will be successful if acquired.

Estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Ayr believes there is a reasonable basis for these assumptions, such estimates may not be met. These estimates represent forward-looking information. Actual results may vary and differ materially from the estimates.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr is an expanding vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, focused on delivering the highest quality cannabis products and customer experience throughout its footprint. Based on the belief that everything starts with the quality of the plant, the Company is focused on superior cultivation to grow superior branded cannabis products. Ayr strives to enrich consumers’ experience every day through the wellness and wonder of cannabis.

Ayr’s leadership team brings proven expertise in growing successful businesses through disciplined operational and financial management, and is committed to driving positive impact for customers, employees and the communities they touch. For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com .

