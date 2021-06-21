Peer-Reviewed Scientific Paper Confirms Safety of Water Treated by BioLargo's Advanced Oxidation System

Study demonstrates AOS generates less disinfection by-products than common wastewater treatment technologiesWESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service …

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed scientific paper about its patented energy-efficient water disinfection technology the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS). The paper, which focused on quantifying the disinfection by-products generated by the AOS, represents a critical milestone in the commercialization of BioLargo's innovative water treatment technology.

BioLargo's ground-breaking AOS technology is a water treatment platform that provides high-level disinfection and consumes less electricity than competing technologies such as UV and ozone-based systems. Significantly, the AOS removes pharmaceutical micropollutants from water to provide added value across diverse water treatment applications, including municipal wastewater treatment.

The study, led by the laboratory of Dr. Susana Kimura-Hara at the University of Calgary, assessed the disinfection by-products (DBPs) generated by the BioLargo AOS. The paper concluded that the levels of DBPs generated by the AOS were comparable to those found in ordinary tap water.

The paper's abstract and summary can be accessed at ScienceDirect.

As all water treatment technologies generate DBPs, the quantity and relative safety of disinfection byproducts generated by a given water treatment technology is an important consideration for customers deciding which technology to select for their needs. The results of this study therefore represent an important milestone for the AOS, which has a municipal wastewater treatment demonstration pilot underway near Montréal, Québec, and is currently being readied for commercial trials.

This study corroborates the results of another peer-reviewed paper published earlier this year that showed the AOS does not increase the toxicity of treated water. Notably, that study also showed the AOS to be capable of negating the negative effects of two hard-to-treat micropollutants, with the paper's author Dr. Greg Goss calling the AOS, "a major technical breakthrough for the treatment of micropollutants."