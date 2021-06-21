checkAd

Peer-Reviewed Scientific Paper Confirms Safety of Water Treated by BioLargo's Advanced Oxidation System

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

Study demonstrates AOS generates less disinfection by-products than common wastewater treatment technologiesWESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service …

Study demonstrates AOS generates less disinfection by-products than common wastewater treatment technologies

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed scientific paper about its patented energy-efficient water disinfection technology the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS). The paper, which focused on quantifying the disinfection by-products generated by the AOS, represents a critical milestone in the commercialization of BioLargo's innovative water treatment technology.

Foto: Accesswire

BioLargo's ground-breaking AOS technology is a water treatment platform that provides high-level disinfection and consumes less electricity than competing technologies such as UV and ozone-based systems. Significantly, the AOS removes pharmaceutical micropollutants from water to provide added value across diverse water treatment applications, including municipal wastewater treatment.

The study, led by the laboratory of Dr. Susana Kimura-Hara at the University of Calgary, assessed the disinfection by-products (DBPs) generated by the BioLargo AOS. The paper concluded that the levels of DBPs generated by the AOS were comparable to those found in ordinary tap water.

The paper's abstract and summary can be accessed here: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S004313542100538 ...

As all water treatment technologies generate DBPs, the quantity and relative safety of disinfection byproducts generated by a given water treatment technology is an important consideration for customers deciding which technology to select for their needs. The results of this study therefore represent an important milestone for the AOS, which has a municipal wastewater treatment demonstration pilot underway near Montréal, Québec, and is currently being readied for commercial trials.

This study corroborates the results of another peer-reviewed paper published earlier this year that showed the AOS does not increase the toxicity of treated water. Notably, that study also showed the AOS to be capable of negating the negative effects of two hard-to-treat micropollutants, with the paper's author Dr. Greg Goss calling the AOS, "a major technical breakthrough for the treatment of micropollutants."

Seite 1 von 3
Biolargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peer-Reviewed Scientific Paper Confirms Safety of Water Treated by BioLargo's Advanced Oxidation System Study demonstrates AOS generates less disinfection by-products than common wastewater treatment technologiesWESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation
Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua
Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and Venture Liquidity Providers for ...
nDivision Appoints Susan K. Conner as New Independent Director - Conner to Chair Board's Audit ...
Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants
Legend Power Systems Inc. Warrants To Commence Trading June 22, 2021
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
BioLargo 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 10:00 AM Pacific Time
04.06.21
BioLargo (BLGO) to Present at LD Micro Invitational XI