Galaxy Next Generation to Participate at Upcoming GAMEIS Conference

To Highlight the Use of Technology in Georgia's Public School Systems

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced its participation along Aios Group, one of its partners in Georgia, at GAMEIS (http://www.gameis.org/).

The conference is scheduled to take place in Savannah, Georgia from July 6-9, 2021.

Galaxy will be sponsoring the breakout sessions that end users will be presenting at by providing 6 additional G2 interactive touch panels for the rooms.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We look forward to working closely with our partner Aios Group in representing and providing demos for our products. As we have in the past, attending GAMEIS enables us to continue to expand our presence, especially in the K-12 classroom and is always great platform for us to reach new resllers and end clients."

About GAMEIS
The Georgia Association of Managers of Educational Information Systems (GAMEIS) was formed in 1982. As the use of technology in Georgia's public school systems has grown, so has the GAMEIS membership. Today, attendees from school systems around the State, of varying sizes and levels of complexity, regularly attend the annual conference. The GAMEIS mission is to provide a venue for K-12 education technology leaders to develop technical skills and network with colleagues. The primary emphasis is on infrastructure, security, hardware, and software management. However, valuable instructional technology trends will also be included. GAMEIS members attending this conference will gain awareness of best practices and current innovations in the education technology industry. Recognized leaders in technology solutions conduct relevant instructional sessions that address current needs in the K-12 sector. The GAMEIS conference takes place in summer-always in July; therefore, the GAMEIS organization encourages members and vendors to bring their family. Our goal is to continuously improve and bring new ideas to the conference.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:
IR@GalaxyNext.us
p888-859-1274

