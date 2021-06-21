Organon Announces Filing of Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Organon (NYSE: OGN) (the “company”), today announced that it has filed a Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. In the filing, the condensed combined financial statements reflect the company’s financial position, results of operations and cash flows as it was operated as part of Merck prior to the spin-off, in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These condensed combined financial statements do not purport to reflect what the company’s results of operations, comprehensive income, financial position, equity or cash flows would have been had the company operated as a standalone public company during the periods presented.

The results of the first quarter were incorporated into Organon’s guidance for full year 2021, which was provided as part of the company’s May 3, 2021 virtual Investor Day co-hosted by Merck. The company is affirming the full year guidance which included expected revenue in the range of $6.1 billion to $6.4 billion and Adjusted EBITDA margin in a range of 36.0% to 38.0% for full year 2021. To view the Investor Day presentation in its entirety, please visit www.organon.com/investor-relations under “Events & Presentations.”

Organon plans to release its second quarter results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 on or about August 12, 2021, and will host its first conference call as a standalone, publicly-traded company on the same day. Details will follow at a later date.

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, the company has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women’s health, including business development. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.