ServisFirst Bancshares Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 14:30   

The New York Stock Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) has completed its listing transfer and will begin trading today as an NYSE-listed company.

ServisFirst Bancshares, one of the country’s leading regional banks, will now be able to leverage all of the advantages of membership in the NYSE community, comprising more than 2,300 of the world’s largest, leading and most innovative companies.

These advantages include the Exchange’s unique market model, which combines cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership in the NYSE community also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an Exchange listing and core investor relations services.

Founded in Birmingham, Alabama, ServisFirst is a full-service commercial bank holding company focused on providing business and personal financial services through competitive products and state-of-the-art technology.

“ServisFirst Bancshares is pleased to join the NYSE, the global leader in listings with many of the world’s most well-established companies, to continue to provide long term value for our customers and shareholders,” stated Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bancshares Chairman, President and CEO.

“We are excited to welcome ServisFirst Bancshares as it transfers its listing to the NYSE and joins our community of the world’s leading companies,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group. “We look forward to working together with ServisFirst as it leverages state-of-the-art technology to serve its customers in the Southeastern U.S.”

Nearly 300 companies have switched their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $1 trillion in current market value.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

ICE-CORP

