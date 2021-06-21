checkAd

ROCCAT’s Syn Pro Air – the Award-Winning PC Accessory Brand’s New Wireless 3D Audio PC Gaming Headset – Available Now

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced its all-new Syn Pro Air premium wireless PC gaming headset is now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com. The new addition to the award-winning PC accessory brand’s headset range offers a bold new lightweight design, delivering premium comfort for PC gamers, along with integrating Turtle Beach’s highly-acclaimed audio expertise and technologies. The result is a sleek headset that showcases ROCCAT’s signature style, with the brand’s Stellar Wireless technology delivering a solid connection and superior 24-hour battery life, and AIMO intelligent RGB lighting shining through its Bionic Shell. The Syn Pro Air also features Turtle Beach’s exclusive, patented innovations such as Superhuman Hearing for a competitive advantage, powerful Nanoclear 50mm drivers, the TruSpeak high-sensitivity microphone to ensure you’re always heard clearly, and ProSpecsglasses-friendly ear cushions for those who game with glasses. The Syn Pro Air also ushers in the arrival of NEON, the brand’s all-new device and ecosystem software suite providing PC gamers a variety of control and customization options. The ROCCAT Syn Pro Air is available for a MSRP of $149.99.

Experience fully immersive 3D surround sound, wireless connectivity, premium game audio, and ultimate comfort with the all-new ROCCAT Syn Pro Air PC gaming headset. Available now at participating retailers worldwide for a MSRP of $149.99.

“The Syn Pro Air is packed with innovation that PC gamers will love, and it’s our first product to introduce NEON, which has been in development for several years,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder & General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “Our goal for NEON has been to create a new device and ecosystem software experience for our fans that reflects the brand’s core values. NEON does just that, as it’s modern, sleek, and optimizes the product experience. We will continue adding features to NEON over the next months, including support for other recent products, but we’re happy to start seeing our community use it with the debut of the Syn Pro Air.”

