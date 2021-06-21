checkAd

K-12 Schools Increasingly Adopt Everbridge’s School Safety Software to Protect Students, Staff, And Faculty in Crisis Situations

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that three California county school districts became the latest to select the company’s industry-leading K-12 School Safety software solution to address crisis situations affecting schools and districts. Everbridge’s School Safety platform provides public safety-grade applications to accelerate response times and coordinate efforts to address crises affecting K-12 districts. The platform enables school administrators to orchestrate a collaborative approach for incidents including campus violence such as active shooters and bomb threats, as well as lockdowns and medical emergencies.

K-12 Schools Adopt Everbridge’s School Safety Software to Protect Students, Staff, And Faculty in Crisis Situations (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, among other K-12 districts across California, recently selected Everbridge to help protect their students, faculty, and staff during such emergencies.

“Everbridge has provided a simple solution to school safety and their team has stood side by side with all of our Fresno County educators in an effort to solidify emergency partnerships,” said Dr. Hank Gutierrez, Deputy Superintendent, Educational Services, Office of Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

According to the FBI, 69% of active shooter incidents conclude in under five minutes, which does not leave time for uncertainty or indecisiveness. The Everbridge School Safety software provides a comprehensive solution to address critical events in seconds by engaging appropriate personnel on campus and at the district level, and first responders in an immediate and coordinated way.

“A healthy learning environment will remain impossible without a sense of safety and well-being in the halls and on campus,” said Tracy Reinhold, Everbridge Chief Security Officer and former head of the FBI’s Intelligence Division. “As schools navigate threats both old and new, they need smart, reliable technology that can connect with first responders and on-site staff to ensure an immediate response to any emergency — from medical incidents to crisis situations. The faster we can make people aware that they need to take action, the better the outcome will be.”

