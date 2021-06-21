checkAd

ME2C Environmental to Initiate Testing on Rare Earth Element Technology with Penn State University’s College of Earth & Mineral Sciences

New Testing Signifies the Company’s Next Phase in REE Technology Development & Commercialization

CORSICANA, TX, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that the Company has retained the Pennsylvania State University’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences to evaluate the Company’s Rare Earth Element (REE) Technology’s capture capacity and regeneration potential under certain conditions. The evaluation period is set to begin in June and run through the end of September 2021.

“Our new REE technology, which we are in process of developing, has yielded exciting preliminary results thus far in its ability to capture rare earth elements in an efficient manner while maintaining the purity of these minerals and reducing the amount of caustic solutions used,” stated John Pavlish, Chief Technology Officer of ME2C Environmental. “Penn State is a notable leader in the research, development, and testing of REE extraction and purification techniques. With their assistance in our research, we are more confident than ever in our ability to deliver a commercially viable technology that may be useful in multiple applications related to mineral mining and coal ash. This next phase of our technology’s evaluation with Penn State signifies a pivotal moment in its development, leading to pilot scale testing.”

Currently, 80% of REEs are imported from China; and, in 2018, the Department of Energy reported that the global demand for rare earth elements was roughly 150,000 tons and, in the U.S., 16,500 tons. With the current Administration’s focus on electric transportation and forthcoming environmental regulations, the Company believes reliance and the need for these critical minerals across the U.S. infrastructure is growing.

Learn more about Penn State’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences Research News here.

About ME2C Environmental

ME2C Environmental (OTCQB: MEEC), is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C Environmental’s leading-edge services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit www.me2cenvironmental.com.

