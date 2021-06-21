ME2C Environmental to Initiate Testing on Rare Earth Element Technology with Penn State University’s College of Earth & Mineral Sciences

CORSICANA, TX, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C Environmental" or the “Company”), a leading environmental technologies firm, today announced that the Company has retained the Pennsylvania State University’s College of Earth and Mineral Sciences to evaluate the Company’s Rare Earth Element (REE) Technology’s capture capacity and regeneration potential under certain conditions. The evaluation period is set to begin in June and run through the end of September 2021.

“Our new REE technology, which we are in process of developing, has yielded exciting preliminary results thus far in its ability to capture rare earth elements in an efficient manner while maintaining the purity of these minerals and reducing the amount of caustic solutions used,” stated John Pavlish, Chief Technology Officer of ME 2 C Environmental. “Penn State is a notable leader in the research, development, and testing of REE extraction and purification techniques. With their assistance in our research, we are more confident than ever in our ability to deliver a commercially viable technology that may be useful in multiple applications related to mineral mining and coal ash. This next phase of our technology’s evaluation with Penn State signifies a pivotal moment in its development, leading to pilot scale testing.”

Currently, 80% of REEs are imported from China; and, in 2018, the Department of Energy reported that the global demand for rare earth elements was roughly 150,000 tons and, in the U.S., 16,500 tons. With the current Administration’s focus on electric transportation and forthcoming environmental regulations, the Company believes reliance and the need for these critical minerals across the U.S. infrastructure is growing.

