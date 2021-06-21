checkAd

All Smiles Here Align Technology Introduces the Limited-Edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 14:30  |   |   |   

Social Media Star Charli D’Amelio Partners with Align Technology’s Invisalign Brand to Transform More Smiles with its First Limited-Edition Product

TEMPE, Ariz., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative, today announced its first limited-edition product, the Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case, created exclusively for the Invisalign brand by social media star Charli D’Amelio (@charlidamelio). Over the past year, Charli has been documenting her Invisalign treatment journey, and as an expression of that experience, has designed a special, limited-edition case for Invisalign aligners.

The Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case features a pink exterior, lavender interior, and printed text with Charli’s signature mantra, “All Smiles Here.” A magnetic closure ensures the case stays securely fastened and a textured liner minimizes movement while in transit. Cases will be available for $24.99 each and can be purchased from the official Invisalign store: https://www.invisalignaccessories.com. The official Invisalign store features the most extensive Invisalign product catalogue, including products and accessories not available elsewhere.

“Our purpose at Align is to transform smiles and change lives, which we have been focused on for more than 20 years, and we recently celebrated our 10 millionth Invisalign smiles milestone,” said Kamal Bhandal, Align Technology vice president, Global Brand and Consumer Marketing. “So, working with an influencer dedicated to bringing smiles to her millions of fans is a natural collaboration. We know teens like Charli have a lot going on in their lives, and we are proud when teens and their parents select an Invisalign-trained doctor to provide Invisalign treatment, a better alternative to metal braces that is both more comfortable and fits into their lifestyle. The limited-edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case is a beautiful testament to our shared goal of sharing smiles.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

All Smiles Here Align Technology Introduces the Limited-Edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case Social Media Star Charli D’Amelio Partners with Align Technology’s Invisalign Brand to Transform More Smiles with its First Limited-Edition ProductTEMPE, Ariz., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus