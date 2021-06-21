TEMPE, Ariz., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative, today announced its first limited-edition product, the Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case, created exclusively for the Invisalign brand by social media star Charli D’Amelio (@charlidamelio). Over the past year, Charli has been documenting her Invisalign treatment journey, and as an expression of that experience, has designed a special, limited-edition case for Invisalign aligners.

The Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case features a pink exterior, lavender interior, and printed text with Charli’s signature mantra, “All Smiles Here.” A magnetic closure ensures the case stays securely fastened and a textured liner minimizes movement while in transit. Cases will be available for $24.99 each and can be purchased from the official Invisalign store: https://www.invisalignaccessories.com. The official Invisalign store features the most extensive Invisalign product catalogue, including products and accessories not available elsewhere.

“Our purpose at Align is to transform smiles and change lives, which we have been focused on for more than 20 years, and we recently celebrated our 10 millionth Invisalign smiles milestone,” said Kamal Bhandal, Align Technology vice president, Global Brand and Consumer Marketing. “So, working with an influencer dedicated to bringing smiles to her millions of fans is a natural collaboration. We know teens like Charli have a lot going on in their lives, and we are proud when teens and their parents select an Invisalign-trained doctor to provide Invisalign treatment, a better alternative to metal braces that is both more comfortable and fits into their lifestyle. The limited-edition Charli D’Amelio x Invisalign Aligner Case is a beautiful testament to our shared goal of sharing smiles.”