Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR), a business development company, will report its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2021, in a conference call to be held on July 8, 2021. Details for the conference call are provided below.

Who: Christian L. Oberbeck, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
  Michael J. Grisius, Chief Investment Officer
  Henri J. Steenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
   
When: Thursday, July 8, 2021
  10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
   
How: Call: Interested parties may participate by dialing (877) 312-9208 (U.S. and Canada) or (678) 224-7872 (outside U.S. and Canada)
   
  A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 8, 2021, through 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 15, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (outside U.S. and Canada), passcode for both replay numbers: 4949327.
   
  Webcast: Interested parties may access a simultaneous webcast of the call and find the Q1 2022 presentation by going to the “Events & Presentations” section of Saratoga Investment Corp.’s investor relations website, http://ir.saratogainvestmentcorp.com/events-presentations
   
Information: Saratoga Investment Corp.’s Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2021, will be filed on July 7, 2021, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market businesses. The Company invests primarily in senior and unitranche leveraged loans and mezzanine debt, and, to a lesser extent, equity to provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Saratoga Investment’s objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its debt and equity investments. Saratoga Investment has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and is externally-managed by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on credit-driven strategies. Saratoga Investment owns two SBIC-licensed subsidiaries and manages a $650 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) fund. It also owns 100% of the Class F-R-3 and subordinated notes of the CLO. The Company’s diverse funding sources, combined with a permanent capital base, enable Saratoga Investment to provide a broad range of financing solutions..

Contact: Henri Steenkamp
Saratoga Investment Corp.
212-906-7800

Roland Tomforde
Broadgate Consultants
212-232-2222

####





