Auris Medical Announces Significant Inhibition of Tumor Growth with OligoPhore siRNA Targeting NF-κB in Murine Model of Adult T-Cell Leukemia / Lymphoma

  • Treatment with OligoPhoreTM siRNA stops aggressive ATLL tumor growth to near zero
  • Significant reduction in tumor size, spleen size and peripheral blood lymphocyte counts
  • Results add to extensive body of evidence for effective OligoPhoreTM enabled delivery of nucleic acids to extrahepatic tissues

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 21, 2021 – Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS), a company dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs through RNA therapeutics, allergy and viral infection protection, and inner ear therapeutics, today announced the publication of positive results from an in vivo study demonstrating significant inhibition of tumor growth by siRNA knock-down of NF-κB employing its OligoPhoreTM technology in Adult T-cell Leukemia Lymphoma (ATLL). The article titled "Targeting NF-κB with nanotherapy in a mouse model of adult T-cell leukemia / lymphoma” was published in Nanomaterials, an international peer-reviewed open-access journal.1

The study was performed jointly by research groups at Washington University, St. Louis MO, and the University of South Florida, Tampa FL. The researchers developed and evaluated RNA nanoparticles based on Auris Medical’s OligoPhoreTM peptide carrier and siRNA targeting simultaneously two NF-κB signaling pathways. NF-κB is a protein complex that plays a key role in regulating the immune response to infection and is critical for tumor progression in ATLL. The siRNA nanoparticles were administered systemically to two groups of mice with either spontaneous ATLL tumor growth or tumor cell transplantation.

The study demonstrated rapid delivery of siRNA to the tumor and significant reduction of target mRNA and protein expression, which altered the natural history of subsequent tumor progression. Tumor size, spleen size, and peripheral blood lymphocyte counts were significantly lower in treated mice compared to controls (p<0.01), and tumor growth was reduced to near zero in the most aggressive tumors. Further, the siRNA nanoparticles sensitized late-stage ATLL tumors to conventional chemotherapy with etoposide.

ATLL is a rare and aggressive type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma of mature T cells caused by the Human T-cell Leukemia / Lymphotropic Virus type 1 (HTLV 1). It can be found in the blood, lymph nodes, skin or other parts of the body. There are 5-10 million people infected with HTLV 1 globally, and it is estimated that 61 out of 100,000 of carriers will develop ATLL annually. The virus is endemic to Japan, sub Saharan Africa, South America, the Caribbean, central Australia, the Middle East, and Romania. Most cases are not curable with current treatments, even when diagnosed early. The 5-year survival rate is 23.4% with a median survival of 11 months. Overall survival has remained unchanged since the disease was first described.

