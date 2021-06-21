checkAd

Resonant Announces Upgraded WaveX Design Software for Acoustic Wave Filter Development, Specifically Enhanced for 5G, Wi-Fi, and Ultra-wideband RF Filters

Platform is now cloud-based with full 3D finite element modeling to enable XBAR design workflow; enhancements enable simulation of resonators and filters not possible with today’s commercially available tools

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced WaveX, Resonant’s upgraded finite element modeling (FEM) software platform used for designing RF filters.

WaveX is the upgraded version of Resonant’s legacy Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN) design software. The new platform delivers full 3D finite element modeling simulation capability to design RF filters, and leverages a hybrid multi-cloud, large-memory GPU-powered implementation.

“By leveraging our suite of software design tools, Resonant takes an innovative approach to RF filter design that results in superior performance, cost savings, and significantly faster time to market,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “With WaveX, we are able to accurately simulate the performance of our XBAR technology and port designs across multiple foundries. Using WaveX, we can effectively identify causes of spurs, optimize isolation, minimize insertion loss, manage bandwidth and center frequency, which are a few of the critical requirements for high-performance 5G, Wi-Fi and Ultra-wideband (UWB) filters.

“WaveX demonstrates the superiority of our XBAR technology to natively meet the demands of the 5G spectrum. Compared to the limited general-purpose offerings from other filter design tools in the market, WaveX is designed to enable a dramatic improvement to designer workflow efficiency and scalability, as well as exceptional accuracy and precision. Coupled with the on-demand cost optimization of the cloud implementation, we are providing filter designers with an unmatched solution to fulfill the promise of next-generation wireless networks.”

Resonant creates designs for difficult RF frequency bands and modules that meet challenging and complex 5G, Wi-Fi and UWB RF front-end requirements. Using WaveX, Resonant’s designs have the potential to be developed in half the time and manufactured at a lower cost than traditional approaches. WaveX is a suite of proprietary algorithms, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enables Resonant to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions.

