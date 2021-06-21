checkAd

Wrap Technologies Announces Expiration of Warrants; 99% of Warrants Exercised Providing $12.5 Million in Proceeds

TEMPE, Ariz., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (Nasdaq: WRAP) today announced that the exercise period of warrants issued in connection with the Company’s 2019 offering of units consisting of common stock and warrants (the “2019 Unit Financing”) expired on Friday, June 18, 2021 and unexercised warrants are no longer exercisable.

As part of its 2019 Unit Financing, the Company issued 1,923,076 warrants to participating investors, each exercisable at $6.50 per share, and 153,846 warrants to the placement agents for the 2019 Unit Financing, each exercisable at $8.125 per share. A total of 2,076,922 warrants, representing 99.9% of the warrants issued in connection with the 2019 Unit Financing, were exercised during the two-year term for proceeds to the Company of approximately $12.5 million. Approximatley $12.05 million of these proceeds were received this fiscal quarter to date ending on June 30, 2021.

"We are pleased by the continued support of our investors and stockholders represented by this additional capital,” said James Barnes, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer. “With the issuance of stock related to these warrants and cancellation of the balance of the warrants these securities will have no further dilutive effect on WRAP’s public float. The proceeds from the warrant exercises are being used to grow the sales team, market Wrap’s products, scale engineering, finance product development and provide working capital to meet worldwide demand for BolaWrap products and accessories. ”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

