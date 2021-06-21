Wrap Technologies Announces Expiration of Warrants; 99% of Warrants Exercised Providing $12.5 Million in Proceeds

As part of its 2019 Unit Financing, the Company issued 1,923,076 warrants to participating investors, each exercisable at $6.50 per share, and 153,846 warrants to the placement agents for the 2019 Unit Financing, each exercisable at $8.125 per share. A total of 2,076,922 warrants, representing 99.9% of the warrants issued in connection with the 2019 Unit Financing, were exercised during the two-year term for proceeds to the Company of approximately $12.5 million. Approximatley $12.05 million of these proceeds were received this fiscal quarter to date ending on June 30, 2021.

TEMPE, Ariz., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (Nasdaq: WRAP) today announced that the exercise period of warrants issued in connection with the Company’s 2019 offering of units consisting of common stock and warrants (the “2019 Unit Financing”) expired on Friday, June 18, 2021 and unexercised warrants are no longer exercisable.

"We are pleased by the continued support of our investors and stockholders represented by this additional capital,” said James Barnes, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer. “With the issuance of stock related to these warrants and cancellation of the balance of the warrants these securities will have no further dilutive effect on WRAP’s public float. The proceeds from the warrant exercises are being used to grow the sales team, market Wrap’s products, scale engineering, finance product development and provide working capital to meet worldwide demand for BolaWrap products and accessories. ”

