Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces a $0.05 Cash Dividend

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTC: QEPC.PK) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today announced that on June 16, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a one-time, cash dividend of $0.05 per share on the common stock of the Company. The cash dividend is distributable on or about August 18, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2021.

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment as well as a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP, LASH, ROBERTS, Vitrex, Brutus, PRCI, Plasplugs, Tomecanic, Premix-Marbletite (PMM), Apple Creek, Homelux, Capitol and XPS Foam. Brand names featured under QEP’s Harris Flooring Group include Harris, Kraus and Naturally Aged Flooring.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

CONTACT:

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

Enos Brown

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

561-994-5550