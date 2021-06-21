CytoDyn Inc. Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Unblinded Data from Long-Haulers Trial Showing Greater Improvement in Leronlimab Group over Placebo in 18 of 24 Symptoms
VANCOUVER, Washington, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5
antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today preliminary results after unblinding the data from its COVID-19 long-haulers clinical trial.
The purpose of this clinical trial was to assess the safety and efficacy of leronlimab administered as weekly subcutaneous injection in subjects experiencing prolonged symptoms (> 12 weeks) of COVID-19. The primary outcome was change from baseline in daily COVID-19-related symptom severity score through Day 56. Secondary outcomes included progression (or worsening) of COVID-19-associated symptoms through Day 56 compared to baseline. Patient symptoms were self-reported daily throughout the 56-day evaluation period and reported electronically. The symptom scores were rated as severe, moderate, mild, and none.
Chris Recknor, M.D., CytoDyn’s Chief Operating Officer and Head of Clinical Development, commented, “We are very pleased with the preliminary results from our long-haulers trial, which showed a greater improvement in the leronlimab patient group over placebo in 18 of 24 COVID-19 symptoms. Although the study was not designed to show statistically significant differences due to the small sample size of 56 patients, clinically meaningful improvements in leronlimab over placebo were observed for cough, stuffy/runny nose, shortness of breath, tightness of chest, feeling of fast heartbeat, fatigue, muscle aches/cramps, muscle weakness, joint pain/swelling, chills/shivering, feeling hot or feverish, difficulty in concentration, sleep disturbance/insomnia, headache, dizziness, tingling/numbness, sense of taste, and sense of smell. Of the remaining 6 symptoms, sore throat, exertional malaise, anxiety, nausea, and vomiting had no clinically meaningful change. Diarrhea was worse in leronlimab treated compared to placebo. Biomarkers at multiple timepoints are being analyzed to help determine reasons for response and to provide better insight into the mechanism of action of leronlimab. As in other previous trials with leronlimab, no adverse safety signals were noted. Once our final analysis is performed, we will seek to hold discussions with the FDA regarding next steps.”
