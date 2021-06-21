CytoDyn Inc. Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Unblinded Data from Long-Haulers Trial Showing Greater Improvement in Leronlimab Group over Placebo in 18 of 24 Symptoms

VANCOUVER, Washington, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY), ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today preliminary results after unblinding the data from its COVID-19 long-haulers clinical trial.



The purpose of this clinical trial was to assess the safety and efficacy of leronlimab administered as weekly subcutaneous injection in subjects experiencing prolonged symptoms (> 12 weeks) of COVID-19. The primary outcome was change from baseline in daily COVID-19-related symptom severity score through Day 56. Secondary outcomes included progression (or worsening) of COVID-19-associated symptoms through Day 56 compared to baseline. Patient symptoms were self-reported daily throughout the 56-day evaluation period and reported electronically. The symptom scores were rated as severe, moderate, mild, and none.