PSYC Engages Auditing Firm for Audit of 2020 Financials

Over the next several weeks, the Company plans to work in collaboration with M&K and the Company’s accounting firm, SGT Enterprises, Inc., to conduct a full audit of its 2020 financials. Previously, the Company filed 2017, 2018, and 2019 audited annual financials as well as its quarterly reports, in addition to unaudited 2020 annual financials as well as the initial quarterly report for 2021.

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of M&K CPAS PLLC (“M&K”), a full service CPA firm based in Houston, TX, with the intent of bringing the Company’s audited financials current up through December 31, 2020.

“Ensuring that PSYC is primed and ready to capitalize on every potential value-driven opportunity we may encounter as we continue to immerse ourselves further within the medicinal psychedelics industry is, without question, a top priority of mine,” Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “And though nothing at this time is definitive and there can be no assurances of the completion of any filing, I recognize the importance in keeping ourselves as prepared as possible to file our Form 10 registration statement which will make us a reporting company pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, a core focus of our business strategy.”

“In my opinion, having our 2017, 2018 and 2019 financials already audited places us in a rather advantageous position and one that I believe is especially unique for a Pink Sheet company,” Flores continued. “My intent in providing our audited annual financials (in place of the current unaudited annual financials) for the year ended 2020 is to enhance the full and fair disclosure of information regarding our Company as well as proceed with the implementation of our strategy of becoming a reporting company while simultaneously continuing to strengthen our position as a public company in what I believe is becoming one of the most exciting and opportunity-filled industries today.”