Cassava Sciences Provides Mid-Year Corporate Update, Clinical Development Progress and Announces Guidance on Clinical Data Release

Open-label Study Completes Patient Enrollment

Cognition Maintenance Study Initiated May 2020, now 30% Enrolled

6-month Biomarker Data to be Presented at AAIC Conference in July

9-month Safety & Cognition Data to be Presented at AAIC Conference

Clinical Results with SavaDx to be Presented at AAIC Conference

Phase 3 Program Initiation Remains On-track for 2nd Half 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced a mid-year update that highlights clinical development progress and provides guidance on upcoming data releases for simufilam and SavaDx. Simufilam is Cassava Sciences’ lead drug candidate to treat Alzheimer’s disease; SavaDx is an investigational diagnostic candidate to detect Alzheimer’s with a simple blood test.

“Patients with Alzheimer’s want clear and present evidence of drug efficacy,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “The recent regulatory approval of a new drug for Alzheimer’s was a bit of a donnybrook over this very topic. Our clinical strategy with simufilam is to show real-world safety and efficacy by conducting both, randomized controlled trials, and an on-going open-label study. Ideally, biomarker and cognition data from our studies converge and result in health benefits for patients.”

Clinical progress across Cassava Sciences’ product portfolio is summarized below.

Update on Open-label Study with Simufilam

In March 2020, Cassava Sciences initiated a long-term, open-label study to evaluate simufilam in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. This study is funded by a research grant award from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The open-label study is intended to monitor the long-term safety and tolerability of simufilam 100 mg twice-daily for 12 months or longer in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Another study objective is to measure changes in cognition on ADAS-Cog, a standard test of cognition in Alzheimer’s disease. The study protocol has pre-specified interim analyses on safety and cognition for the first 50 subjects who complete 6, 9 and 12 months of drug treatment. The study protocol also specifies biomarker measurements from baseline to Month 6 on a cohort of 25 study subjects, and baseline to Month 12 on another cohort of 25 study subjects.