checkAd

Citizen Stash Expands Its Flower Product Line Up in B.C.

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021, 14:45  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is pleased to announce the launch of FPOG (Fruity Pebbles OG) into the British Columbia market starting this month.

As Citizen Stash continues to build a solid reputation for quality and consumer appeal, the Company was recently awarded an additional two new SKUs to the B.C. market that includes Fruity Pebbles OG 3.5-gram flower jars and two half-gram pre-rolls. The new products will be available for sale in retail stores in B.C. and online through the BC Cannabis stores in early July, and is further evidence of the demand for Citizen Stash products.

FPOG is an indica dominant hybrid that is a cross between Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple and Tahoe Alien and has sweet tropical scents of citrus and berries that provides a sugary, fruity aftertaste providing a premium experience for the consumer. As with all Citizen Stash strains, FPOG is hand harvested, hand trimmed, and expertly cured in small batches without the use of pesticides.

"One of our core competencies is our focus on continuous innovation in identifying and launching exciting new strains that have mass consumer appeal. We are able to successfully launch innovative new products and strains under our Citizen Stash brand as we are highly connected to the cannabis community and have a deep consumer connection that drives our innovation process", commented Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Citizen Stash. "As provincial exchanges move to streamline their inventories and tighten SKU registrations, Citizen Stash is in the fortunate position to be adding new products in the B.C. market. Our focus remains expanding the shelf space for our Citizen Stash product portfolio within our current markets, while also continuing to aggressively pursue expansion opportunities into new provincial markets over the coming quarters."

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, B.C.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-use premium cannabis brand offered nationally in 7 provinces and territories. Citizen Stash has invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

Seite 1 von 3
Citizen Stash Cannabis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citizen Stash Expands Its Flower Product Line Up in B.C. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation
Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua
Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and Venture Liquidity Providers for ...
nDivision Appoints Susan K. Conner as New Independent Director - Conner to Chair Board's Audit ...
Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants
Legend Power Systems Inc. Warrants To Commence Trading June 22, 2021
Alset EHome International Inc. will Deliver First 20 EHomes with Tesla PV Solar Panels, Powerwalls ...
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) is Now Trading Under Symbol “CSC” on the TSX.V
11.06.21
Experion Holdings Ltd. Announces Name Change to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.
31.05.21
Experion Reports on AGM Results