Citizen Stash Expands Its Flower Product Line Up in B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is …

As Citizen Stash continues to build a solid reputation for quality and consumer appeal, the Company was recently awarded an additional two new SKUs to the B.C. market that includes Fruity Pebbles OG 3.5-gram flower jars and two half-gram pre-rolls. The new products will be available for sale in retail stores in B.C. and online through the BC Cannabis stores in early July, and is further evidence of the demand for Citizen Stash products.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. (Formally Experion Holdings Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Citizen Stash") (TSXV:CSC)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Canada's solution to craft cannabis supply and premium products is pleased to announce the launch of FPOG (Fruity Pebbles OG) into the British Columbia market starting this month.

FPOG is an indica dominant hybrid that is a cross between Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple and Tahoe Alien and has sweet tropical scents of citrus and berries that provides a sugary, fruity aftertaste providing a premium experience for the consumer. As with all Citizen Stash strains, FPOG is hand harvested, hand trimmed, and expertly cured in small batches without the use of pesticides.

"One of our core competencies is our focus on continuous innovation in identifying and launching exciting new strains that have mass consumer appeal. We are able to successfully launch innovative new products and strains under our Citizen Stash brand as we are highly connected to the cannabis community and have a deep consumer connection that drives our innovation process", commented Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, CEO of Citizen Stash. "As provincial exchanges move to streamline their inventories and tighten SKU registrations, Citizen Stash is in the fortunate position to be adding new products in the B.C. market. Our focus remains expanding the shelf space for our Citizen Stash product portfolio within our current markets, while also continuing to aggressively pursue expansion opportunities into new provincial markets over the coming quarters."

About Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

Citizen Stash is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, B.C.

Citizen Stash is best known as a rapidly growing adult-use premium cannabis brand offered nationally in 7 provinces and territories. Citizen Stash has invested and developed a portfolio of premium cannabis genetics, strains and products with a unique growth strategy incorporating a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.