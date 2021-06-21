Enthusiast Gaming Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGLX) (TSX: EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, is pleased to announce that the underwriters of the Company’s recently announced USD$46 million public offering (the “Offering”) of 8,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of USD$5.75 per share (the “Offering Price”) have exercised their over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) in full to purchase an additional 1,200,000 Common Shares (the “Option Shares”) at the Offering Price. Enthusiast Gaming and Blue Ant Media Inc. (“Blue Ant”), one of the Company’s shareholders, granted the Underwriters the Over-Allotment Option, solely to cover the Underwriters' over-allocation position, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.



Pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the Company offered and sold a total of 600,000 Common Shares (the “OAO Treasury Offering”), and an aggregate of 600,000 Common Shares were offered and sold by Blue Ant resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of USD$6,900,000, with the Company and the Selling Shareholder each receiving gross proceeds of USD$3,450,000.

The net proceeds from the OAO Treasury Offering, together with the proceeds from the Offering, are expected to be used by the Company primarily to strengthen its financial position, inclusive of future acquisitions, working capital, repayment of indebtedness and other general corporate purposes, as more particularly described in the final prospectus supplement dated June 10, 2021 (the “Prospectus Supplement”), to the Company’s Canadian base shelf prospectus dated May 6, 2021 (“Shelf Prospectus”) filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities, as well as in the United States with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s U.S. registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”). In connection with the Offering, the principal amount of the vendor-take-back loan (“VTB Note”) owing to Blue Ant that was incurred in August 2020 by Enthusiast Gaming in connection with the acquisition of Omnia Media Inc., and due on its maturity in August 2023, has been repaid together with accrued but unpaid interest. A copy of the Prospectus Supplement and the Shelf Prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and a copy of the Prospectus Supplement and the Registration Statement are available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov