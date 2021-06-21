checkAd

Futuris Appoints Eric Stutzke as Chief Financial Officer

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a consolidator of companies within the solutions, staffing and technology verticals, today announced the appointment of Eric Stutzke as its new Chief Financial Officer. With …

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) a consolidator of companies within the solutions, staffing and technology verticals, today announced the appointment of Eric Stutzke as its new Chief Financial Officer. With over 20 years of experience in the human capital management industry, Stutzke brings an impressive track record of finance, operations and strategy that will be instrumental in helping the Company execute on its long-term strategic plan.

"We are thrilled to bring Eric aboard as our new CFO," said Kalyan Pathuri, President of Futuris. "Eric brings deep industry experience to the table, along with a successful career navigating in both public and private companies. We are looking forward to leveraging his vast knowledge and experience as we expand our global footprint, accelerate acquisition initiatives and drive value for our stakeholders."

Previously, Stutzke held the positions of CEO, CFO and COO over an eleven-year span at OneWire, a leading online recruitment platform focused on financial services hiring, which was acquired in May 2021. Prior to OneWire, Stutzke handled investor relations, SEC external financial reporting and technical accounting for TMP Worldwide / Monster Worldwide, parent company of Monster.com, a former S&P 500 company with revenue in excess of $1.5 billion and operations in over 50 countries. TMP / Monster also operated a large executive search and staffing segment, which was spun out to become what is known today as Hudson RPO (Nasdaq: HSON) where Stutzke was part of the finance team carving out the transaction for the newly public entity. Stutzke began his career at BDO USA, LLP as an associate in the assurance department.

"I'm excited to join Futuris and help execute on their strategic plan of acquiring and integrating assets across the human capital management and HR tech industries," said Mr. Stutzke. "I'm looking forward to partnering with the Board, senior leadership team and portfolio companies to help accelerate their expansion initiatives, implement financial and operational efficiencies across the franchise, and prepare the Company for its next stage of growth."

Website: www.futuris.company
Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company
Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Futuris Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information
Futuris Company
Preya Narain
Email: info.it@futuris.company
Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris



