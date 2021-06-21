checkAd

TLSS Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Salson Logistics, Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021   

Acquisition Would Anchor Company's Growth Strategy

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink:TLSS) ("TLSS" or the "Company"), an eCommerce fulfillment service provider, today announced that on June 15, 2021, it entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire all of the outstanding stock of SalSon Logistics, Inc., a leading third-party logistics company founded in 1960, based in Newark, New Jersey ("SalSon"). The purchase price for the acquisition is $90 million, which based on a multiple of the EBITDA of SalSon, with the consideration payable in the form of $50 million of cash, 19.9% of the Company's then outstanding Common Stock, and $20 million in seller financing.

According to CEO John Mercadante, "This would be a game-changing acquisition for TLSS. Anthony Berritto has built an outstanding business, a leader in the industry, with a long-standing history of servicing some of the most prestigious companies in the country. Moreover, SalSon's business provides an amazing platform and extensive infrastructure that would greatly enhance the Company's ability to execute its acquisition and organic growth strategy."

The Company's primary strategy has been to become a leader in the transportation industry in providing on-time, high-quality pick-up, transportation and delivery services. The Company has expected to accomplish this goal, in part, by pursuing strategic acquisitions as a means of adding new markets in the United States, expanding its transportation and logistics service offerings, adding talented management and operational employees, expanding and upgrading its technology platform and developing operational best practices. Moreover, one factor in assessing acquisition opportunities is the potential for subsequent organic growth post-acquisition.

After undertaking, what the Company believes has been, a successful restructuring in 2020, the Company began its acquisition strategy in Q1 2021 to replace its previously unprofitable Amazon business through the purchase of Double D Trucking and Cougar Express. The Company believes that SalSon Logistics represents the type of business operation that would provide the infrastructure suitable as a foundation for significant growth through subsequent acquisition opportunities, as well as for organic growth potential. Moreover, the depth of SalSon's assets, strong operational management team, infrastructure, technology, client base, revenue diversification and premier location would help mitigate potential operational integration risks and costs associated with an acquisition strategy.

