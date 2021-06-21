Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Offering of Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to sell shares of its newly designated Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred …
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to sell shares of its newly designated Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred …
MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to sell shares of its newly designated Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred Stock") in an underwritten public offering. The public offering price and other terms are to be determined by negotiations between the Company and the underwriters. The Company also plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Series G Preferred Stock on the same terms and conditions.
Stifel, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, B. Riley Securities and Baird are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering, and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann, Colliers Securities and Wedbush Securities are serving as co-managers of the offering.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to optionally redeem all outstanding shares of its 7.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock"), with any remaining proceeds to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under the Company's credit facility and for other general corporate purposes. Such optional redemption will be contingent upon the Company having sufficient liquidity to complete such redemption.
The offering is being conducted as a public offering under the Company's effective shelf registration statement filed on Form S-3 with the SEC (File No. 333-236143). Any offer of the securities will be made exclusively by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. To obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, dated June 21, 2021, and the final prospectus supplement, when available for this offering, please contact: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, by calling toll-free 855-300-7136 or writing to syndprospectus@stifel.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or by email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; B. Riley Securities, Inc. by writing to prospectuses@brileyfin.com; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, 777 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202, Attention: Syndicate Department, facsimile: (414) 298-7474, or by email at syndicate@rwbaird.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare