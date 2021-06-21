checkAd

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Offering of Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021, 15:00  |  64   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to sell shares of its newly designated Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to sell shares of its newly designated Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred Stock") in an underwritten public offering. The public offering price and other terms are to be determined by negotiations between the Company and the underwriters. The Company also plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of Series G Preferred Stock on the same terms and conditions.

Stifel, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, B. Riley Securities and Baird are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering, and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann, Colliers Securities and Wedbush Securities are serving as co-managers of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to optionally redeem all outstanding shares of its 7.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series D Preferred Stock"), with any remaining proceeds to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under the Company's credit facility and for other general corporate purposes. Such optional redemption will be contingent upon the Company having sufficient liquidity to complete such redemption.

The offering is being conducted as a public offering under the Company's effective shelf registration statement filed on Form S-3 with the SEC (File No. 333-236143). Any offer of the securities will be made exclusively by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. To obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, dated June 21, 2021, and the final prospectus supplement, when available for this offering, please contact: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, by calling toll-free 855-300-7136 or writing to syndprospectus@stifel.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or by email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; B. Riley Securities, Inc. by writing to prospectuses@brileyfin.com; or Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, 777 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202, Attention: Syndicate Department, facsimile: (414) 298-7474, or by email at syndicate@rwbaird.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Gladstone Commercial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Offering of Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to sell shares of its newly designated Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series G Preferred …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing
BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation
Alset EHome International Inc. will Deliver First 20 EHomes with Tesla PV Solar Panels, Powerwalls ...
Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and Venture Liquidity Providers for ...
Rockland Resources' Geophysical Study Identifies Prospective Target Trend at Cole Gold Mines ...
Green Stream Holdings Takes Manhattan as Equity Partner with Intelligent Operational Technology ...
nDivision Appoints Susan K. Conner as New Independent Director - Conner to Chair Board's Audit ...
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Gladstone Commercial Announces $8.125 Million Industrial Acquisition in Baytown, TX
07.06.21
Gladstone Commercial Appoints Chief Financial Officer
03.06.21
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
27.05.21
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Conditional Optional Redemption of all Outstanding Shares of its Series D Preferred Stock