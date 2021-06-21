Gap Inc. & Harlem’s Fashion Row Announce Award Winners for ‘Closing the Gap’ Initiative

Launched through Gap Inc.’s ongoing partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row, ‘Closing the Gap’ aims to strengthen educational opportunities for the next generation of Black fashion leaders and provide a platform that empowers Black students to propel their studies and drive innovation within the fashion industry. Additionally, Gap Inc. and ICON360 will partner to provide mentorship and internship opportunities to students currently enrolled in each of the winning HBCU programs.

In an ongoing effort to bridge the gap between education and fashion's new generation of Black, Indigenous and Other People of Color (BIPOC) leaders, Gap Inc., Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR), and ICON360, a nonprofit subsidiary of HFR, announced today the winners of the 'Closing the Gap' scholarships. These 10 deserving fashion departments at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be receiving financial awards from a pool of $510,000, making this the largest donation to HBCUs fashion programs by a major retailer.

"It is a great honor for us to partner with a global leader in the fashion world to kick off the inaugural awards ceremony that will turn into a yearly event. We are coming together as one to not only address pipeline issues of diversity and inclusion in the industry but also to help give them tools and guidance the next generation needs to take the fashion industry to new heights," said Brandice Daniel, Founder and CEO of Harlem's Fashion Row. "When Harlem's Fashion Row started, we focused on the designers that were looking to present their collection to buyers and editors and quickly realized that to make a difference, we must educate and mentor the new talent entering the field. We look forward to extending this initiative and opportunity by welcoming all incoming professionals."

The ten award recipients include:

Two (2) scholarships of $100,000: North Carolina Central (Durham, NC) North Carolina A & T (Greensboro, NC)

Five (5) scholarships of $50,000: Delaware State University (Dover, DE) Howard University (Washington, D.C.) Bowie State University (Bowie, MD) University of Maryland Eastern Shore (Princess Anne, MD) Tennessee State (Nashville, TN)

Three (3) scholarships of $20,000: University of Arkansas Pine Bluff (Pine Bluff, AR) Clark Atlanta University (Atlanta, GA) Norfolk State University (Norfolk, VA)



"As a company rooted in being Inclusive, By Design, we are guided by the belief that business can, and should, be a force for good. This extends not just to our employees and our customers but to the communities we serve," said Sarah Holme, Executive Vice President of Product Design & Development at Old Navy and Executive Sponsor of the cross-brand creative community across Gap Inc. "I look forward to working with Harlem's Fashion Row to not only support the rich, storied history of HBCUs but to change our industry for the better through cultivating pipelines to careers in fashion for Black creative talent."