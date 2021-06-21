Sentinel Real Estate Corporation Hires Scott Barsky as First Vice President

“We are extremely proud to have Scott on board,” said Arden. “His experience working with the institutional community will add significant value to the platform, advancing Sentinel’s legacy of providing superior service to investors for over 50 years.”

Sentinel Real Estate Corporation is pleased to announce that Scott Barsky has joined the firm as a First Vice President. In this role, he will work with Managing Director Scott Arden to lead the firm’s North American capital-raising and investor relations activities.

Prior to joining Sentinel, Barsky spent nearly 10 years at Torchlight Investors, a U.S. real estate debt investment manager, where he was a Vice President on the investor relations team. He began his career at Bank of America, where he worked in risk management. Barsky holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History from the University of Virginia and is a member of the Pension Real Estate Association.

“I’m very excited to join an organization with a long history of delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for its clients,” said Barsky. “Sentinel’s vertically integrated platform and global reach positions the firm to continue this performance, while taking advantage of new opportunities in an ever-changing market. I’m looking forward to deepening existing client relationships and leveraging my expertise to drive additional growth.”

About Sentinel Real Estate Corporation

Established in 1969, Sentinel Real Estate Corporation is a New York City-based independently owned real estate investment management firm. The firm currently has $7.8 billion of institutional-quality real estate assets under management on behalf of more than 100 domestic and international clients. Sentinel maintains offices throughout the United States, the Netherlands, Germany and Australia. The firm’s portfolio currently comprises over 26,000 apartment units and 5.5 million square feet of commercial real estate. Sentinel operates on a vertically integrated platform with 750 employees performing all phases of the investment process including on-site property management. For more information about Sentinel, please visit www.sentinelcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005094/en/