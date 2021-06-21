checkAd

Sentinel Real Estate Corporation Hires Scott Barsky as First Vice President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Sentinel Real Estate Corporation is pleased to announce that Scott Barsky has joined the firm as a First Vice President. In this role, he will work with Managing Director Scott Arden to lead the firm’s North American capital-raising and investor relations activities.

“We are extremely proud to have Scott on board,” said Arden. “His experience working with the institutional community will add significant value to the platform, advancing Sentinel’s legacy of providing superior service to investors for over 50 years.”

Prior to joining Sentinel, Barsky spent nearly 10 years at Torchlight Investors, a U.S. real estate debt investment manager, where he was a Vice President on the investor relations team. He began his career at Bank of America, where he worked in risk management. Barsky holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History from the University of Virginia and is a member of the Pension Real Estate Association.

“I’m very excited to join an organization with a long history of delivering strong risk-adjusted returns for its clients,” said Barsky. “Sentinel’s vertically integrated platform and global reach positions the firm to continue this performance, while taking advantage of new opportunities in an ever-changing market. I’m looking forward to deepening existing client relationships and leveraging my expertise to drive additional growth.”

About Sentinel Real Estate Corporation

Established in 1969, Sentinel Real Estate Corporation is a New York City-based independently owned real estate investment management firm. The firm currently has $7.8 billion of institutional-quality real estate assets under management on behalf of more than 100 domestic and international clients. Sentinel maintains offices throughout the United States, the Netherlands, Germany and Australia. The firm’s portfolio currently comprises over 26,000 apartment units and 5.5 million square feet of commercial real estate. Sentinel operates on a vertically integrated platform with 750 employees performing all phases of the investment process including on-site property management. For more information about Sentinel, please visit www.sentinelcorp.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sentinel Real Estate Corporation Hires Scott Barsky as First Vice President Sentinel Real Estate Corporation is pleased to announce that Scott Barsky has joined the firm as a First Vice President. In this role, he will work with Managing Director Scott Arden to lead the firm’s North American capital-raising and investor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels