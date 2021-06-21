Lincoln Financial Group Helps Provide Control Over Investment Outcomes Through First-Of-Its-Kind Annuity Solution

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) is expanding its broad portfolio of annuities with the launch of Lincoln Investor Advantage Pro variable annuity featuring Lincoln Defined Outcome Funds. This unique annuity solution provides clients with a platform of more than 125 funds, enabling financial professionals to build portfolios and increase or decrease the level of protection on their terms, at a time when many are now taking more proactive measures to address market volatility. Research from Lincoln Financial shows a 50% year-over-year drop in consumers’ desire to “wait out” volatility, with many now returning to the market after the dramatic recovery1.

“The number of investors purchasing financial products to help protect their assets from market loss has grown considerably over the past year,” says Tim Seifert, SVP and Head of Retirement Solutions Distribution, Lincoln Financial Distributors. “With this new solution, we are helping investors customize their protection levels to better prepare for their investment outcomes. With the ability to make changes at any time in funds that are priced daily, they’ll be able to set or reset their protection against loss or capture market upside – all without creating a taxable event.”