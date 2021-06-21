checkAd

Influential SaaS Executive Ana Pinczuk Joins Five9 Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the appointment of independent Board Director Ana Pinczuk, a seasoned enterprise technology leader with a track record for accelerating business results and innovation for multi-billion dollar organizations, and highly regarded for her transformational leadership style. Pinczuk is currently the Chief Development Officer at Anaplan, a leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance for more than 1,700 customers and 175 partners worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005225/en/

Ana Pinczuk (Photo: Business Wire)

Ana Pinczuk (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ana Pinczuk brings to our Board a unique expertise in business transformation and a well-rounded background that includes engineering, sales, IT, customer care and services,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9. “Her success in leading hyper-growth SaaS businesses that create value for customers and partners will guide our momentum as we grow our enterprise business, strengthen our partner ecosystem, expand our global footprint, and build on our strong financial performance.”

Pinczuk has held various executive positions in enterprise technology, including President and General Manager at HPE Pointnext, HPE’s $7B services business, where she led a team of 25,000 IT experts responsible for driving customers’ digital transformation journeys. She also served as Chief Product Officer at Veritas, where she led a $2.5B products organization.

Prior to joining Veritas, Pinczuk spent 15 years at Cisco, where her roles included Senior Vice President of Global Services Sales, Chief Operating Officer of Services, and Senior Vice President of Global Services Support. She also spent nine years in the Cisco Development Organization driving Engineering groups, including Cisco’s high-end routing platform and IOS product management and software development.

Pinczuk serves on the board of Aptiv (APTV) and on the Board of Trustees for Cornell University. Her tenured skillset will complement and diversify the existing Five9 Board of Directors.

“I am honored to join Five9 as an independent Board Director at a time of extraordinary innovation and record growth for the business,” Pinczuk said. “I look forward to the company’s continued success in transforming the industry they pioneered two decades ago.”

For more information, click here.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.

Five9 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Influential SaaS Executive Ana Pinczuk Joins Five9 Board of Directors Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the appointment of independent Board Director Ana Pinczuk, a seasoned enterprise technology leader with a track record for accelerating …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Nextiva and Five9 Team Up to Help Businesses Deliver Seamless Customer Communications
26.05.21
Five9 and Mitel Announce Strategic Multi-Year Partnership – Bringing a World-Class and Award-Winning CCaaS-UCaaS Offering to Organizations Across the Globe