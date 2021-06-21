checkAd

ExxonMobil Announces Final Results in Election of Directors

ExxonMobil today released the final election results of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as confirmed by the independent election inspector.

The ExxonMobil board of directors will consist of Michael Angelakis, Susan Avery, Angela Braly, Ursula Burns, Kenneth Frazier, Gregory Goff, Kaisa Hietala, Joseph Hooley, Steve Kandarian, Alexander Karsner, Jeffrey Ubben and Darren Woods. Douglas Oberhelman, Sam Palmisano and Wan Zulkiflee will be departing the board.

“Our board looks forward to continuing to work in the best interest of all shareholders,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer. “We welcome our new members and thank our three departing directors for their valuable contributions to the company. Doug and Sam provided guidance and shared their experience with the board over many years. While his time with us was brief, we thank Wan Zul and appreciate his input as we positioned the company to increase shareholder value and participate in the energy transition.”

Additional information regarding the results of the annual meeting will be available in a Form 8-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and on ExxonMobil’s investor relations website.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

Wertpapier


Community

