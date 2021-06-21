American Express to Open New Centurion Lounge at LaGuardia Airport

Today, American Express will reopen the new Centurion Lounge at New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA). The space will double in size and offer locally inspired amenities that bring New York City's rich culture to life. With 10,000 square feet in the airport’s brand-new Terminal B, the relocated Lounge is more spacious and more convenient, located after travelers pass through security screening.

Entryway to The Centurion Lounge at LaGuardia Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

Top features include a study space designed in partnership with New York City independent bookstore McNally Jackson, custom design elements from New York-based designers, a menu curated by Wayan’s Cédric Vongerichten, locally inspired beverages, and more.

“We’ve collaborated closely with local partners and small businesses to create a space that embodies some of New York City's most unique experiences,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President, Loyalty Travel Experiences & Benefits. “With the reopening and expansion of our Centurion Lounge at LaGuardia Airport, we are looking forward to having this lounge join the rest of our Centurion Network and provide eligible Card Members even more places to relax and unwind during their travels.”

This location is the brand’s second outpost in New York City, joining the Centurion Lounge at John F. Kennedy Airport which opened last Fall.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Centurion Lounge by American Express to LaGuardia Terminal B as another example of the truly exceptional experience travelers can expect at the new terminal. We’re so pleased that Terminal B travelers will have access to this new state-of-the-art lounge where they can rest before their flights and refuel with thoughtfully-sourced cuisine and locally inspired refreshments,” said Stewart Steeves, CEO of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, manager and developer of Terminal B.

Inspired by New York City, The Centurion Lounge at LaGuardia Airport will spotlight unique amenities including:

International Cuisine and Locally Sourced Beverages

New York City chef Cédric Vongerichten will continue as the Executive Chef of the Lounge. Chef Vongerichten’s dishes are influenced by his celebrated modern Indonesian restaurant, Wayan, in New York City's Nolita neighborhood and the vibrant culture of New York City. The menu will include signature Centurion Lounge favorites, such as Crispy French Toast with market strawberry jam and Fried Chicken with honey lemongrass glaze, and new dishes, including a refreshing Heirloom Tomato Salad with cilantro pesto and chili-lime vinaigrette, and Soup Jamur, an aromatic mushroom soup, with shiitake and oyster mushrooms, makrut lime and Thai basil. Additionally, Chef Vongerichten will introduce several vegetarian and vegan options for the summer, such as Roasted Cauliflower served with red curry sauce, coconut and sunflower seeds and Eggplant Balado with chili tomato sauce, to provide a healthier variety for travelers.