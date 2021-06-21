checkAd

Grace Announces 2021 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions

COLUMBIA, Md., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) stated that it will increase prices for its Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) catalysts by 3 to 9 percent in 2021 based on product type and specific customer commitments. This increase will be effective July 1, 2021 or as contracts allow.

As the global refining industry recovers from the pandemic and margins for refined products have strengthened, Grace is seeing significant interest from refiners to rapidly return to using premium catalyst technologies to increase FCC unit profitability. Premium catalysts help relieve operating constraints, facilitate increased operating rates, and maximize product yields, thereby increasing profitability for refineries.

“Our FCC technologies, coupled with industry-leading technical support, have consistently outperformed alternatives, often returning value of more than a dollar per barrel to the refiner,” said Tom Petti, Grace’s President, Refining Technologies. “Time and again, we have demonstrated our ability to provide custom product solutions and expert-level technical service to create significant incremental profit for our refining customers.”

As Grace continues to deliver increasing value to its customers with premium technology, it also faces rising costs for certain key raw materials and energy, including aluminum-derived chemicals and natural gas, as well as freight and logistics cost increases. Grace remains focused on driving productivity through increased efficiencies; however, these efforts cannot completely offset current inflationary trends. The increase in catalyst prices will partially offset this inflationary trend while sustaining on-going investment in new technology, enhanced technical services, and leading manufacturing capabilities.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,300 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

