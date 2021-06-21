checkAd

STMicroelectronics Powers Wireless-Charging Growth with Secure Solution for Consumer and Automotive Qi-certified Chargers

STMicroelectronics Powers Wireless-Charging Growth with Secure Solution for Consumer and Automotive Qi-certified Chargers

  • ST’s security expertise is protecting the wireless-charging market and users’ equipment by authenticating genuine Qi-certified chargers
  • STSAFE secure elements are loaded with Qi charger certificates and secure keys at ST secure factories
  • Customers get ready-to-use secure elements based on Common Criteria EAL5+ certified chip

Geneva, Switzerland, June 21, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, is protecting wireless charging of small devices and mobiles with a convenient solution for authenticating certified Qi chargers.

Wireless charging, enabled on an increasing variety of smartphones and wearables, is creating opportunities for innovations that offer extra value for users. These include furniture with built-in charging pads, cars that position the charging pad to keep mobiles safely out of reach while driving, and easy charging in hospitality locations such as cafes and restaurants. Chargers must be properly designed to protect consumers’ products, particularly in high-power, fast-charging modes. The Qi logo is awarded after testing and certifying in accordance with the WPC-Qi specifications.

ST is helping wireless charging thrive by providing a secure way to authenticate genuine Qi-certified chargers before increasing the charge at any power level over five Watts,” said Laurent Degauque, Marketing Director, Secure Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. “Our solutions compliant with WPC-Qi specification V1.3 are based on ST secure elements certified Common Criteria EAL5+ and AEC-Q100 for automotive.

STSAFE secure elements are loaded with official Qi Certificates and provide authentication that leverages state-of-the-art cryptography. The solutions clearly identify the charger and strictly attest to its authenticity as a Qi-certified product.

As an official Manufacturer Certification Authority Service Provider, ST has the authority to compute and to sign the official Qi Charger certificate that contains both the charger Qi-ID and maker reference. The STSAFE-A110, and STSAFE-V110 for automotive applications, are loaded at a secure ST factory, creating a ready-to-use solution that relieves the charger makers from the burden of loading the sensitive data securely.

