Theratechnologies Announces New Preclinical Findings for Its Lead Investigational Peptide-Drug Conjugate TH1902 for the Potential Treatment of Metastatic Cancers

MONTREAL, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced new preclinical in vivo findings on the anti-metastatic effect and tolerability of its novel investigational proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC), TH1902.

These results demonstrate that TH1902 has better anti-metastatic activity when compared to docetaxel alone when administered at an equimolar concentration in a lung metastasis cancer model expressing the sortilin (SORT1) receptor. Metastasis is a form of cancer that has spread from its original site to a distant site or organ where it grows or metastasizes. It is well-known that the survival rate for metastatic cancer is low. The Company intends to present these findings at an upcoming scientific meeting.

“These new results are very encouraging for the development of TH1902 in SORT1+ cancers. It is known that SORT1-receptor expression increases as cancers progress and these new data confirm that by targeting the SORT1 receptor TH1902 could potentially be effective in the treatment of metastasis. Most importantly, these preclinical findings, if confirmed in humans, are promising signs that we may finally be able to inhibit hard-to-treat cancers with a more effective and better-tolerated treatment,” said Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Theratechnologies.

The Company will host a webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its SORT1+ Technology and TH1902, which will include additional details on these preclinical findings. To access the live webcast please click here. An archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s website under the ‘Past Events’ section.

About SORT1+ Technology

Theratechnologies is currently developing a platform of new proprietary peptides for cancer drug development targeting SORT1 receptors called SORT1+ TechnologyTM. SORT1 is a receptor that plays a significant role in protein internalization, sorting and trafficking. It is highly expressed in cancer cells compared to healthy tissue making it an attractive target for cancer drug development. Expression has been demonstrated in, but not limited to, ovarian, triple-negative breast, endometrial, skin, lung, colorectal and pancreatic cancers. Expression of SORT1 is associated with aggressive disease, poor prognosis and decreased survival. It is estimated that the SORT1 receptor is expressed in 40% to 90% of cases of endometrial, ovarian, colorectal, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers.