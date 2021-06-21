Leading Edge Materials Announces Preliminary Life Cycle Assessment Results on Woxna Graphite Project

Vancouver, June 21, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce preliminary Live Cycle Assessment (“LCA”) results for its Woxna Graphite anode project. On December 10, 2020, the Company announced it had commissioned Minviro Ltd. (“Minviro”), a London based globally recognized LCA consultancy, to build an LCA model and deliver a report for the planned vertically integrated production of natural graphite anode material in Sweden as described in the Company’s recently announced Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) results.



The LCA results show that the production of 1 tonne of natural graphite anode material (coated spherical purified graphite (“CSPG”)) from natural graphite extracted at the Woxna Graphite mine is forecast to have an impact of 1.8 tonnes CO 2 eq. Minviro applied the same methodology in the report to evaluate current Chinese natural and synthetic graphite anode material, with Woxna CSPG demonstrating an 85% to 90% lower impact than the current market dominant Chinese alternatives. A significant factor influencing the dramatically reduced carbon footprint for Woxna Graphite is the access to hydropower as the main electricity source.

Filip Kozlowski, CEO states “I am excited to share these results on the potential dramatic reduced carbon footprint of Woxna Graphite anode material compared with current Chinese alternatives that dominate the supply today. The very low carbon footprint through the use of hydropower for energy intensive processes becomes a key competitive advantage when we are seeing an increased focus on sustainable raw materials for the European battery industry. On the back of recent price increases in carbon emission rights in Europe, and large European OEMs using even higher budgeting costs for each tonne of carbon emitted one sees increasing financial as well as sustainability advantage for Woxna Graphite. We have recently announced robust preliminary economic assessment results for Woxna Graphite and complementing those with a robust sustainability factor is a perfect match to attract interest as a future supplier of graphite anode materials for lithium-ion batteries within Europe.”