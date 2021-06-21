Acuity Brands Increases Benefits for Associates, Launches Flexible Work Model as Communities Reopen

Atlanta, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Acuity”) a leading industrial technology company, today announced the launch of Acuity Anywhere, a hybrid work model with all jobs either classified as Onsite, Flexible, or Remote. Onsite associates work within Acuity facilities, Flexible associates split their time between an Acuity facility and a home office, and Remote associates primarily work from home. Acuity Anywhere allows associates to contribute, grow professionally and achieve results whether they work onsite or remotely.

Acuity Anywhere gives eligible associates the ability to work from any location, helping the company retain and recruit talent and drive its digital transformation.

"At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our focus was on keeping our associates safe, keeping our business stable and using our experience to emerge from the pandemic even better than we started. Acuity Anywhere reflects the best of what we learned during the pandemic," said Dianne Mills, Acuity Brands, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Our new model, co-created with our associates, will help us retain and attract great people and will help us reach our goal to become the place where the best people come to do their best work.”

Guided by its continuing commitment to serve its customers and care for associates, Acuity leadership carefully considered several factors when creating Acuity Anywhere:

Delivering on customer expectations - leveraging technology and improving how we work to meet their future needs

Putting the focus on results and outcomes

Improving productivity and facilitating innovation

Enhancing the work/life experience of Acuity's associates

Using our buildings more effectively and saving energy

Increasing Acuity’s ability to hire top talent from new locations

Reducing C0 2 and energy consumption by reducing commuting and unnecessary travel

About Acuity Anywhere

Remote-eligible associates have greater flexibility in where they choose to live and do not necessarily need to be close to an Acuity facility or office. Associates classified as Flexible split time between their local office and home, based on job requirements. Remote and Flexible associates in certain countries may also be provided with monthly stipends to purchase the items they need to do their best work.

Additionally, the new work model provides for more time away from work for all associates. The updated time away from work policies include increased vacation time, paid holidays, parental leave for mothers and fathers, time off to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and time off to vote. Acuity Brands also increased certain leave and health-related benefits for its manufacturing and distribution associates who are primarily Onsite and look forward to continuing this forward progress in partnership with its labor unions.

“We believe this new way of working is transformative for those whose job does not require them to be onsite every day. Acuity Anywhere offers flexibility for our associates; facilitates our access to the best talent; allows us to keep pace with customer needs and supports our EarthLIGHT sustainability and social initiatives,” said Dianne Mills.

Acuity Brands will continually review the hybrid-work model to plan for evolving customer and associate needs.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Acuity Brands achieves growth through the development of innovative new products and services.

Through the Acuity Business System, Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 11,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com .

