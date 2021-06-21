Intertape Polymer Group Publishes 2020 Annual Sustainability Report

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX: ITP ) (“IPG” or the “Company”) today published its 2020 annual sustainability report, titled “Our Circular Economy”. The report provides an overview of the Company’s sustainability progress in 2020 and highlights future opportunities. The report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (“GRI”): Core option, with details provided in the index section of the report.

“We believe sustainability is one of the core growth drivers of our business in the long term. Packaging and protective solutions manufacturers that are recognized as thought leaders and bring innovative solutions to customers will be positioned for outsized growth while embedding themselves as good corporate citizens amongst their stakeholders,” said Greg Yull, President and CEO of IPG. “We embrace sustainability at IPG as a way to conduct ourselves every day. Practicing respect toward one another and our communities, delivering innovations and striving for efficiencies and eliminating waste in the use of raw materials, water and energy are inherent to our values. This year’s report details our approach toward sustainability, our achievements and where we have more work to do. The report builds on our prior work and enhances our disclosure, including a materiality assessment to guide our strategy and judge our performance against.”

2020 Highlights:

Committed to developing safe, circular, and sustainable products as demonstrated with the adoption of a Sustainable Product Design and Development Vision, which places the precautionary principle outlined in the United Nations Global Compact (the “Compact”) and the Cradle to Cradle (C2C) design principles as central pillars to guide our aspirational sustainable product lifecycle goals

Expanded the number of products under the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard, a globally recognized measure of safer, more sustainable products and was the first to certify water-activated tape, stretch and shrink films, woven structure membranes, as well as acrylic and hot melt carton sealing tapes subsequent to the end of the year

Awarded the 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, the sixth year in a row 1

Completed the initial EcoVadis supplier reporting assessment to measure and develop our roadmap for further development

Updated supplier contracts to include IPG’s participation in the Compact and the Company’s expectation that suppliers abide by its commitments, even if they are not signatories themselves

Established a new Environmental, Social and Governance committee on the Board of Directors to govern IPG’s stakeholder sustainability activities

Formalized our sustainability senior management structure by introducing a new Vice-President, Sustainability, that reports to the Chief Financial Officer, with responsibility to coordinate and direct the Company’s sustainability strategy

Signed the Association of Plastics Recyclers Demand Champion Commitment letter signifying our support of including increased amounts of post-consumer recycled content in our products

Joined REBA, the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance, a group of large, clean energy buyers, energy providers, and service providers working with NGO partners to unlock the marketplace for nonresidential energy buyers, enabling a more rapid transition to a zero-carbon energy future

2020 Results