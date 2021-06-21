Boggs & Company Wealth Management Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisor Larry Boggs has launched a new independent practice, Boggs & Company Wealth Management, through affiliation with LPL Financial’s Strategic Wealth Services (SWS) model designed to support the unique needs of breakaway advisors. Boggs and his team reported having served approximately $1.3 billion in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors.



With more than 45 years of financial services experience, Boggs has built a 13-member multigenerational team that includes his three daughters: financial advisor Mirjhana Buck and Dagenais Boggs and Koosie Boggs, who support business operations. “We like to think of it as our family taking care of your family,” said Larry Boggs, noting that the team develops relationships with each client to provide personalized advice, making a point to help them understand the reasoning behind their recommendations.

With headquarters in Cumberland, Md., the Boggs team provides comprehensive financial advice, retirement planning, business services, education funding, estate planning strategies, special needs trusts and other wealth management services to families and business owners throughout the region. In addition to the Boggs family, the team includes financial advisors Brian Kelly, Patsy Stullenbarger, Steven Stroup and Cady Rankin, with operations support from Michelle Lucas, Janet Shroyer, Brenda Mulligan, Molly Beeman and Christina Crites.

After more than four decades with his previous firm and its predecessors, Boggs decided it was time to break away from the wirehouse. He interviewed more than 15 firms before choosing to move the practice to LPL so he could run the business on his own terms and enhance the client experience. “The industry is evolving and it became obvious we needed to update our approach to the business,” Boggs said.

“LPL offers the independence and flexibility I’ve been craving,” Boggs said. “It gives us the ability to better accommodate our clients’ needs and incorporate additional elements of financial planning into our firm. We have three CFPs on the team who have not been able to leverage their full potential. With the move to LPL, they will have the chance to take their skillsets to the next level and grow with the team, ultimately better serving our clients.”