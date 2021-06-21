TEN, Ltd. Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

checkAd

ATHENS, Greece, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. (“TEN” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TNP) a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, today announced that the Company will report earnings for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2021, prior to the open of the market in New York on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

That same morning, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, TEN will host a conference call to review the results as well as management's outlook for the business. The call, which will be hosted by TEN's senior management, may contain information beyond that which is included in the earnings press release.

Conference Call details:
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 877 55 39962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0808 2380 669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0)2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Tsakos" to the operator.

To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website www.tenn.gr and click on Corporate Presentations under our Investors Relations page. The audio replay of the conference call will remain available until Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Simultaneous Slides and Audio Webcast:
There will also be a simultaneous live, and then archived, slides webcast of the conference call, available through TEN's website (www.tenn.gr). The slides webcast will also provide details related to fleet composition and deployment and other related company information. This presentation will be available on the Company's corporate website reception page at www.tenn.gr. Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT TEN
TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 28 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN’s diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.5 million dwt.

For further information, please contact:

Company
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
COO
+30210 94 07 710
gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com





