AIM ImmunoTech Completes All Treatments in Phase 1 Human Safety Study of Intranasal Administration of Ampligen

A total of 40 healthy subjects received either Ampligen or a placebo in the trial, with the Ampligen given at four escalating dosages across four cohorts, to a maximum level of 1,250 micrograms. The study reported no Severe Adverse Events at any dosage level.

OCALA, Fla., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that all subjects have completed treatment in the Company’s Phase 1 clinical study to assess the safety, tolerability and biological activity of Ampligen as a potential intranasal therapy. A final study report is expect in the third quarter of 2021.

With these positive preliminary results in hand, the Company is now moving forward with the initial planning and negotiations for a follow-up Phase 2 study testing Ampligen as a potential broad-spectrum respiratory virus prophylaxis. Unlike other drugs tailored to combat specific diseases, Ampligen targets and amplifies the natural immune system pathways that fight viruses, meaning that Ampligen delivered via an intranasal device could be an effective preventive therapy for people who may be exposed to, or have recently been exposed to, a respiratory virus such as influenza, or even common coronaviruses and rhinoviruses (like the common cold). This Phase 2 study will test this proposition in humans. A successful Phase 2 study could also establish Ampligen as a potential prophlyaxis against future viral variants and future novel respiratory viruses for which there are no current therapies. Moreover, an Ampligen prophylaxis could potentially benefit vulnerable populations who are at increased risk of transmission due to their environments, such as hospital workers; people on cruises, cargo or miltary ships; people on commercial airplanes; and service personnel in close quarters on military installations.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company is in the preliminary stages of planning a Phase 2 Study of Ampligen as a broad-spectrum respiratory virus prophylaxis. No assurance can be given as to if or when such study will occur, the cost of such study or whether it will be successful or yield favorable data. Studies and trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, as an intranasal therapy or otherwise, and no assurance can be given that this will be the case. There is the potential for delays in clinical trial enrollment and reporting because of the COVID-19 medical emergency. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

