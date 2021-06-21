checkAd

Agenus to Participate in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and COO of Agenus, will present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 8:40 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed on the company's website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact
Agenus Investor Relations
Jan Medina, CFA
Agenus
781-674-4490
Jan.Medina@agenusbio.com 

Agenus Media Relations
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com 





Agenus to Participate in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference LEXINGTON, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and …

