Agenus to Participate in the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and COO of Agenus, will present at the Raymond James 2021 Human Health Innovation Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 8:40 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed on the company's website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.