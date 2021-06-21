checkAd

Logiq Announces Closing of C$5.9 Million Initial Public Offering in Canada and Begins Trading on the NEO Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 15:03  |  51   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (“Logiq” or the “Company”) (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 1,976,434 units of securities of the Company (the “Units”) in Canada at a price of C$3.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$5,929,302 (the “Offering”). Each Unit consists of one share of common stock of Logiq (a “Unit Share”) and one purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one share of common stock of Logiq (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$3.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months.

Logiq’s common stock will begin trading on the NEO Exchange at the opening of the market today under the symbol, LGIQ. It will continue to trade in the U.S. on The OTC Markets under the same symbol.

The Unit Shares, Warrants, Warrant Shares, and compensation options have been registered for resale under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to a prospectus supplement filed by Logiq dated June 21, 2021 (the “US Prospectus Supplement”) to Logiq’s registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248069) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“Commission”) on August 17, 2020, which was declared effective by the Commission on August 26, 2020. The US Prospectus Supplement is available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com, and can be found on the Commission’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar.

Research Capital Corporation acted as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the “Agent”) for the Offering. Logiq has granted the Agent an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Agent, at any time up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering, to increase the size of the offering by up to 15% of the number of Units (and/or the components thereof) sold pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for development of additional data analytics tools, sales generation and marketing, and for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

A final prospectus dated June 9, 2021 (the “Canadian Prospectus”) has been filed with, and a receipt has been issued by, the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, containing important information relating to the common stock of Logiq. The Canadian Prospectus is available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

