COLUMBIA, Md., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has been recognized as one of The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area based on ratings from employees for the third year in a row.



“Our employees are at the center of everything we do. Being recognized as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post is very exciting because it’s based on employee feedback,” said Bridgett Paradise, chief people officer, Tenable. “We’re incredibly grateful for the continued commitment and dedication that our employees have demonstrated to each other, our communities and our customers over the last year. We look forward to working with our One Tenable team as we help customers understand and proactively manage their cyber risk in an era where that has never been more important.”