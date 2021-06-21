Nokia and DISH to deploy first 5G standalone core network in the public cloud with AWS

Dallas, Texas – Nokia today said it will deploy its 5G standalone (SA) Core for DISH on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). While DISH previously announced agreements with both companies, this news marks the world’s first deployment of 5G in the public cloud, supporting DISH’s cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network with high-level scale, performance and security.

Nokia is deploying 5G SA Core on AWS to enable automation required to meet evolving customer needs, allowing DISH to support new enterprise and consumer 5G use cases quickly, securely and across multiple cloud stacks at end customer premises. Nokia 5G SA Core on AWS allows DISH to offer the responsiveness, flexibility and efficiency that is needed to create innovative new services for its customers, while leveraging automation for ongoing operations and unlocking crucial capabilities, such as network slicing.

Nokia is providing voice core, cloud packet core, subscriber data management, device management and NetGuard network security, as well as professional end-to-end security services for DISH. These solutions provide DISH the speed, flexibility and intelligence to deliver new, 5G-era services while cost-effectively managing its network with near zero-touch automation and adherence to Service Level Agreements compliant to DISH Service-Based Architecture (SBA).

Marc Rouanne, Chief Network Officer, DISH, said: “Running the Nokia 5G SA core on AWS will optimize our network operations to launch new software and services rapidly and efficiently, enabling the integration of countless innovative use cases for customers. This collaboration is an important step forward on our mission to deploy the United States’ first cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network.”

Dave Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2, AWS, said: “DISH’s cloud-native 5G

network serves as a prime example of how new carriers can revolutionize wireless

connectivity in the 5G era. DISH is continuing to put innovation first with an eye on customer

experience via this standalone core deployment on AWS with Nokia.”

Raghav Sahgal, President, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia, said: “We are pleased to break new ground in the telecom industry with AWS and DISH leveraging our cloud-native core to bring innovative 5G capabilities to enterprises and consumers. This collaboration places AWS and DISH at the forefront of the industry, delivering key 5G benefits such as agility and scalability to their customers over Nokia’s proven distributed core architecture.”

